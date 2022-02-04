MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Probate Court held its first-ever virtual adoption hearings.

According to the Montgomery County Probate Court, history was made on Thursday, Feb. 3 when the court held its first-ever virtual adoption hearings.

The Montgomery County Probate Court said all parties attended the hearing virtually despite it being closed.

Three families had virtual adoption hearings on Thursday.

“It might be cold and snowy outside, but hearts are warmed forever,” said the Montgomery County Probate Court.