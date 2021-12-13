DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Clerk of Courts is encouraging people to donate blood at the Community Blood Center by hosting a blood drive on Monday, December 13.

“Giving Blood is a very selfless act that people can do to give back to their community,” said Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley. “I’m excited to be able to host a drive and make access to give easier for people.”

According to Foley, a Community Blood Center bus will be parked behind the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm.

Donations do require an appointment, which can be made by scanning the QR code on the posted flyer.

While this event is intended to give elected officials a chance to donate, anyone else is welcome as long as appointments are still open.