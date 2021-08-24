Monster Jam returning to Dayton in October – How to purchase tickets

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A popular monster truck event is returning to Dayton in October after a pause due to the pandemic.

Monster Jam weekend will be held at the Wright State University Nutter Center on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 at full capacity, according to a release.

Tickets are available here. Monster Jam Preferred Customers are able to purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday, August 24, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on August 31.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will return to Dayton on Saturday afternoon. At the event, Monster Jam said you can see the massive trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews, participate in Q&As with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, take pictures and more.

According to the release, the lineup will feature Tyler Menninga in Grave Digger, the truck that achieved the Guinness World Record for the highest monster truck ramp jump. Brianna Mahon, the five-time Monster Jam World Finals contender, will also return behind the wheel of Whiplash.

Cory Rummell will be in the competition in Rage while Kraig Champion will participate in Brutus. The remaining four trucks in the lineup will be announced at a later date.

Monster Jam said it is monitoring changes to public health guidelines and working with venue partners to adjust safety protocols. For more information, click here.