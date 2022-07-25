Monster Jam is returning to Dayton in October (Courtesy/Feld Entertainment)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buckle up! Monster Jam is coming back to the Nutter Center this November.

The world-famous Monster Jam will make its way to Dayton on November 5 and 6 for multiple shows at Wright State University Nutter Center.

“The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Dayton for a high-octane weekend,” according to their release.

Fans will be able to watch the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks compete for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge, and Racing competitions. Also, fans will be able to vote for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions in real-time fan voting on their smartphones.

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks when inside and around other people.

Anyone over the age of 2 years old will need to purchase a ticket for entry.

Tickets can be purchased here.