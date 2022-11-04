Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Monster Jam driver Krysten Anderson will be making a special guest appearance at Wright Library’s Books and Blocks storytime on Friday.

According to a release, Anderson drives the “Grave Digger” truck, following in the footsteps of her father, Monster Jam Hall of Fame driver Dennis Anderson.

Anderson will be in the area for the upcoming Monster Jam event at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

During the library’s story time, Anderson will read a book about trucks and participate in activities.

Participants can enter to win tickets to the Monster Jam event and the book “Truckin’ Pals.”

The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at Wright Memorial Public Library.