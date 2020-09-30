Monroe Police identify man who died after double shooting

MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) — Monroe Police confirmed that a man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after both he and his son were found Monday morning having been shot.

Robert Fischer, 76, was pronounced dead at the hospital while his 53-year-old son, who remains unnamed, was conscious but suffered several gunshot wounds. The sons condition is currently unknown.

Monroe Police were sent to the scene Monday morning after the son called them saying he had been shot four times and that his father was the one who did it. He told them that he hadn’t seen his father in five years, until he showed up Monday and said he owed him money.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

