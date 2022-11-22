Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Warren County is warning the community that a Monkeypox case has been reported.

According to the Warren County Health District, one case of Monkeypox was reported on Monday, Nov. 21.

Monkeypox is a viral illness transmitted via direct contact with bodily fluid or Monkeypox lesions, the release explains. It can cause the following symptoms.

Rash and lesions that can look like pimples progressing to blisters/pustules that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body.

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention. The release says patients should call their primary care doctor or an urgent care before arriving in person, allowing staff time to prepare for a safe visit for you, them and other patients.

For more information, visit the ODH website here or the CDC website here.