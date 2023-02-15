DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is working to improve its Solid Waste Transfer Station, and officials are looking for your opinion.

According to a post made by the county, improvements are already in the works for the transfer station, and they’re looking to see how often the community uses the station as well as what materials people bring, and how things could be better.

Montgomery County said reducing wait times is its highest priority in these improvements, but it hopes to achieve more.

Participants in the survey will be entered into a weekly drawing for a $25 gift card to Home Depot.

To fill out the survey, click here.