Mongomery County among healthiest Ohio employers

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is a finalist for the Healthiest Employer of Ohio competition.

Healthiest Employers is an awards program scored by Springbuk, a health intelligence platform. It was created to honor organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employees. It has selected a total of 25 organizations and companies across the state.

Healthiest Employers judges six main areas:

Culture and leadership

Foundational components

Strategic planning

Communication and marketing

Programming and interventions

Reporting and analytics

Montgomery County’s wellness program was selected because they encourage employees to get annual biometric screenings and regular preventative healthcare visits. The county also offers smoking cessation resources, onsite wellness coaching, and an employee assistance program that can help with counseling, legal services, and financial services.

“I am thrilled the county has been recognized for the healthy corporate culture generated by employees,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “We really try to make this a workplace where people are rewarded for taking care of themselves and are given the opportunity to make healthy decisions each day.”