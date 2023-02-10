DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Mongolian Day in the Miami Valley. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. made the declaration at the Pamela Morris Center downtown.

Today’s event celebrated the culture and history of the country, along with trailblazers already here in the Miami Valley. The event was made possible by CareSource.

Mayor Mims shared his excitement over the visit from a Mongolian ambassador.

“Well, you know, it is a big deal anytime you get an ambassador such as the one from Mongolia come over, spend their time and share some of their culture,” Mayor Mims said. “Had some good conversations about things they are trying to do, perhaps partnerships. It’s just great.”

The Mongolian ambassador, Batbayar Ulziidelger, said he is grateful.

“I would really like to give thanks to the people in Dayton which gave a really warm welcome to our Mongolian Mike here in your city at the University of Dayton,” he said.

Mike Sharavajaymts, also known as “Mongolian Mike”, is a freshman guard for the University of Dayton Flyers. He is the first Mongolian citizen to earn a Division 1 Athletic Scholarship.