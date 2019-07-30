Money, electronics stolen in Boys and Girls Club break-in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple electronics and envelopes of money were stolen during a break-in at a Dayton-area Boys and Girls Club early Sunday morning.

According to the incident report, approximately $3,500 worth of property was stolen from the Boys and Girls Club in the 1800 block of W. Stewart Ave. in Dayton shortly after 3 am Sunday.

Dayton Police were dispatched to the club for a report of an alarm sounding. When officers arrived and scoped the perimeter, they spotted a window that has been broken into before that went into the basement.

Among the items stolen were an Apple tablet/iPad, 3 Lenovo computers, and a Samsung cell phone, all taken from a filing cabinet, in addition to the envelopes on money.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.