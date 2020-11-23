Monday last day to drop off Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The deadline to drop off shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child is Monday, Nov. 23.

Shoeboxes are available at the Mall at Fairfield Commons inside the main entrance. Once the shoeboxes are filled with things like toys, school supplies or hygiene items, they can be dropped off at a designated Operation Christmas Child drop-off location.

There are drop off locations across the Miami Valley, or you can mail your shoebox to:

Samaritan’s Purse
PO Box 3000
Boone, NC 28607

For more on how to pack your shoebox, click here. You can find drop-off locations here.

