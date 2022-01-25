PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble Shawnee community continues to mourn for two young students killed this weekend. Police are investigating after three people, including two children, were found dead in their home on Monday.

A moment of prayer at Tuesday night’s Preble Shawnee’s High School varsity boys basketball game was so loud, it sent a message of sadness and grief across the entire community.

According to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, officers responded to the 9200 block of Greenbush Road for a welfare check. Inside the living room, they found 13-year-old Caleb, 10-year-old Grace and 40-year-old Shane Elliot dead with apparent gunshot wounds. Sheriff Simpson said they are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

“It’s just a tragedy all around, there’s no other way to describe it, complete tragedy,” said classmate Ryan Gade.

For the first time, Caleb and Grace’s family spoke out about their deaths, saying:

“On behalf of Kellie and family we would like to thank everyone for the pouring out of generosity, love and kindness. Caleb and Gracie lost their lives to someone who was supposed to be their father, someone who was supposed to protect them from the evil in this world. Instead these innocent babies lives were taken by a selfish evil act, far more evil than anyone can even comprehend. There are no words to even begin to describe the hurt and the pain Kellie and the family are going through. A void that will never be filled. And 2 children who were loved by everyone , friends, family and by this small community more than they ever knew. The court system/legal system failed Kellie as a mother and failed Caleb and Gracie as children miserably. A system that was supposed to be these children’s voice and see the difference between right and wrong. A system that Kellie as mother tried with every fiber of her body to fight for those children. Eyes need to be opened and people need to wake up. Justice will be served. Caleb and Gracie will get the justice they deserve. Be the voice for your children. Fight until you can’t fight anymore. This small community has brought more kindness than one person’s selfishness. Kellie will rise above this! Justice is going to be served for those babies. Donations can be made at any Somerville bank into Kellie Elliott Family benefit account, or to the go fund me page.” Whitney Worley, Grace and Caleb’s aunt

Superintendent Todd Bowling said they are working together to support the students during this difficult time and have resources available.