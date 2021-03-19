Mom, child last heard from in May 2020 located by Dayton Police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department announced Friday that Pamela Morgan and her one-year-old daughter, Adelaie, have been located and are safe.

Police asked for the public’s help locating Morgan and her daughter roughly a week ago. Reports indicated that both had been missing since May 2020.

Officers involved are extremely grateful for the outpouring of assistance from the community. Thanks to a key Crime Stoppers tip, the department finally located her.

“Ms. Morgan has expressed her wish for privacy and as there is no nexus to criminal activity we will not have any further comment on this matter,” said Lt. Jason Hall.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information becomes available.