Mom accused of killing 3 children to appear in court Tuesday

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Brittany Pilkington, the mother accused of murdering her three sons in 2014 and 2015, is set to be in court on Tuesday, November 19 at 2 p.m. in Logan County Common Pleas Court.
Pilkington, 27 from Bellefontaine, is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
She confessed to smothering her children shortly after she was arrested in 2016. A part of her confession was thrown out by Logan County courts, but much of it will be allowed as evidence if the case proceeds to trial after a ruling in February. The trial was scheduled to begin in September but was continued to January 2020.
Over a 13-month period, she is accused of smothering her infant son Niall in 2014, 4-year-old son Gavin less than a year later and infant son Noah in 2015.
Pilkington has been in jail since she was arrested and charged. WDTN.com reached out to her attorney on Monday and he declined to comment.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.