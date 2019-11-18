Mom accused of killing 3 children to appear in court Tuesday

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2015, file photo, Brittany Pilkington, right, and her attorney, Marc Triplett, listen as a judge sets a bond in Bellefontaine, Ohio. An Ohio judge has delayed the trial of Pilkington, a woman accused of suffocating her three young sons out of jealousy at the attention her husband gave them. The judge granted the extension on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, and ordered all motions to be filed by March 17. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Brittany Pilkington, the mother accused of murdering her three sons in 2014 and 2015, is set to be in court on Tuesday, November 19 at 2 p.m. in Logan County Common Pleas Court.

Pilkington, 27 from Bellefontaine, is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.

She confessed to smothering her children shortly after she was arrested in 2016. A part of her confession was thrown out by Logan County courts, but much of it will be allowed as evidence if the case proceeds to trial after a ruling in February. The trial was scheduled to begin in September but was continued to January 2020.

Over a 13-month period, she is accused of smothering her infant son Niall in 2014, 4-year-old son Gavin less than a year later and infant son Noah in 2015.

Pilkington has been in jail since she was arrested and charged. WDTN.com reached out to her attorney on Monday and he declined to comment.

