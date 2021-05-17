Moeller Brew Barn to open third location in Downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The owners of Moeller Brew Barn announced Monday their plans to open a third location in downtown Dayton.

The new brewery, kitchen and tap room will be located at 424 East First Street within Water Street District, near RiverScape MetroPark and across from the Day Air Ballpark.

Construction is set to begin in July, with a targeted opening in spring 2022.

The brewery also has locations in Maria Stein and Troy, Ohio. The newest location will have onsite brewing, three bars and a pet- and bike-friendly outdoor beer garden that will feature expansive views of the ballpark.

“The Miami Valley has a rich history of dreamers and a beer brewing legacy,” said co-owner Nick Moeller. “We’ve seen the re-emergence of local breweries and we’re looking forward to being part of the excitement in Dayton.”

“Moeller Brew Barn isn’t just a restaurant, it’s an experience, a destination – and we’re in great company being located next to the new AC Hotel and across the street from the Dayton Dragons,” said co-owner Anthony Scott. “We look forward to joining the community and adding to the evolving streetscape here.”

The kitchen will offer neapolitan-style pizzas, smoked wings, Bavarian pretzels and an elevated take on ballpark fare. The brewery said more than 24 beers will be on tap at any given time, including new beers brewed on site and established Moeller favorites. A new on site brewing system will allow for expanded capabilities, along with new recipes and options.

Scott and Moeller say they expect the new location will bring more than 40 jobs to downtown Dayton. Moeller Brew Barn was also recently named an official partner of the Dayton Dragons.

For more information, visit www.moellerbrewbarn.com.