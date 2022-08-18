DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Moeller Brew Barn’s newest location will be opening its taproom to the public on Friday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dayton location of Moeller Brew Barn will be held on 5 p.m. on Thursday at 416 E. First St. The taproom will officially be open to the public on Friday at 11 a.m.

The new downtown taproom is the brewery’s third location.

Construction for the new location was announced back in November of 2021. Another site was also announced for the Piqua area at that time.

