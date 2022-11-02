Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A much-awaited Piqua production facility for Moeller Brew Barn will no longer be opening.

According to Moeller Brew Barn, a production facility was supposed to be built on 16 acres of land off Cromes Drive. The announcement of the 30,000-square-foot facility was made in October 2021.

The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.

“Unfortunately market conditions made it cost-prohibitive to build a new site at this time,” said Nick Moeller, Founder of Moeller Brew Barn.

Economic Development Director for the City of Piqua Chris Schmiesing added, “While we would love to have Moeller Brew Barn grow and expand in Piqua, we understand that plans sometimes change. We wish Moeller continued success and look forward to supporting their needs should an opportunity arise in the future.”

