DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is rolling out across the Miami Valley, but if you’re looking for the Moderna booster, you might have to wait a little longer.

Clark County Combined Health District started their updated COVID-19 booster, or bivalent booster, rollout earlier this month, and already they’re out of Moderna doses.

“Our initial supply sent from the state of Moderna is exhausted at this point,” Clark County Combined Health District Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said. “We do have plenty of Pfizer available.”

It’s a similar story in Mercer County. They will only have 70 Moderna shots available when their rollout happens on October 7 at the Mercer County Fairgrounds.

“From 1:00 to 230 in the afternoon, we’ll be using the Moderna,” Mercer County Health Commissioner Jason Menchhofer said. “Our supply here is pretty limited, it’s possible we might run out before that’s over.”

Even retail pharmacies are low on Moderna boosters. A statement from CVS Health to 2 NEWS said:

“Some CVS Pharmacy locations have administered all of the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine received from the federal government to date. We’re working with the government to acquire more Moderna doses and continue to offer Pfizer and limited Moderna appointments at CVS.com and via the CVS Pharmacy app. Appointments are updated as supply is received.”

Dan Suffoletto said Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County has both brands in stock. Seeing the demand for them is a good thing.

“Everyone who was previously up to date, those individuals are taking it seriously, are concerned and do want to get vaccinated,” Suffoletto said.

If your booster brand of choice is not available, health officials said you are not out of options.

“It’s certainly O.K. to mix and match,” Patterson said. “I’ve done that. I’ve had both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine across the boosters and the original doses.”

If you are set on receiving a Moderna booster, health officials said you might only have to wait a little longer. Patterson said more doses are expected to be available in the coming weeks.