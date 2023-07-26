CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — People can now pay tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. ‘The Wall that Heals’ is now open for the next four days in Centerville.

The Wall that Heals is a three-quarter replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C. Each year, it travels to 31 communities across the U.S. Thanks to a grant, the Washington-Centerville Public Library was able to host the wall this year.

Ken Carter, the Park Operations Manager, said because of the size of the wall and the need for utilities, the Centerville Washington Parks District chose Yankee Park as the site.

“It’s recognizing all of the servicemen and women that fought for our freedom. And the Park District is just excited to be part of bringing that to our community and help that memory live,” Carter.

The wall holds the names of more than 58,000 men and women who died during the Vietnam War. Paul Stahl said he wanted to volunteer to construct the wall because he would know some of the names.

“I had friends that I didn’t see ever again. Their names were on the wall,” Stahl said.

Volunteers spent the morning constructing the more than 300 foot long wall. While it was hard work, site manager Rodney Gonsalves, said it was worth it to be part of such an important cause.

“After the Vietnam era, when I was growing up in junior high and high school, I remember what things were like for service members, and when they came home, they came home to a country that didn’t appreciate them, as they must have felt. So now things have totally changed and it’s important for us to welcome them home and tell them thank you for your service,” Gonsalves said.

The wall is open 24 hours a day until Sunday at 2 p.m. There will be an opening ceremony on Thursday at 10 a.m.