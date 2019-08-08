Mobile Mammography unit stops through August

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: A stethoscope is pictured in a General Practitioners surgery on December 4, 2014 in London, England. Ahead of next years general election, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, has said he will put an extra £2bn into frontline health services across the UK, ahead of a plan drawn up by NHS bosses calling for an extra £8bn a year by 2020. In England, everyone would be able to see a GP seven days a week by 2020. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health-Springfield is offering mammogram screenings through their Mobile Mammography program.

The program offers about 15 minute long screenings at convenient locations near your home or workplace.

The mobile unit offers 2D imaging and 3D imaging, also known as breast tomosynthesis, to increase the chance of finding breast cancer early.

All mammograms are read by certified radiologists and are double-checked by a computer-aided detection system that can detect more breast cancer than the mammography, for clear results. You and your doctor will receive a copy of the results.

Verify Springfield Regional Medical Center is an in-network provider with your insurance carrier for the best coverage and ask your doctor when you should have a screening.

Most insurance carriers have screening mammograms as a covered benefit.

Mercy Health offers financial need-based assistance for people who are uninsured or under-insured. For more information, call 937-523-9332.

Walk-ins are generally accepted but not always available. Mercy Health suggest calling 937-523-9332 to set up an appointment. You should bring your ID and insurance card with you.

To have the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography at your business or organization for employees and community screenings, call 937-523-9330.

August dates and locations for the mobile station:

Aug. 5, 9 am – 3 pm at Friendly Senior Center, 934 S. Main St., Bellefontaine

Aug. 6, 12 pm – 6 pm at Champaign County Fair, 384 Park Ave., Urbana

Aug. 8, 4 pm – 7 pm for Safety Day at Tecumseh High School, 9830 W. National Rd., New Carlisle

Aug. 9, 10 am – 4 pm, at ReUse Store, The Fuller Center for Housing, 259 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield

Aug. 12, 10 am – 4 pm, at Huntington Bank, 2961 Derr Rd., Springfield

Aug. 13, 10 a – 4 pm, at Mills Park Hotel, 321 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Aug. 16, 8 am – 2 pm, at Mercy Health, St. Paris Family Medicine, 114-B S. Springfield St., St. Paris

Aug. 20, 9 am – 4 pm, at Urbana Family Medicine & Pediatrics, 204 Patrick Ave., Urbana

Aug. 23, 9 am – 3 pm, at West Enon Church of God, 4800 Snider Rd., Fairborn

Aug. 26, 9 am – 3 pm, for Sisters on a Mission at Joshne Hair Salon, 1116 S. Limestone St., Springfield

Aug. 27, 10 am – 4 pm, at Elks Lodge #51, 1536 Villa Rd., Springfield

Aug. 30, 10 am – 4 pm, at Walgreens, 1880 S. Limestone St., Springfield

For more future dates and locations, visit their website.

