Mobile Mammography unit announces August screening dates

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health Springfield’s Mobile Mammography program has announced screening dates and locations for the month of August.

The Mobile Mammography unit offers both 2D and 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chances of detecting breast cancer early. The program was the first in the area to offer this technology.

Before making an appointment, verify that Springfield Regional Medical Center is an in-network provider with your insurance carrier.

For more information or to make an appointment, call (937) 523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome, but availability cannot be guaranteed. You will also need a photo ID and insurance card with you.

Here are the following times and locations for August’s mobile mammography screening dates:

Thursday, August 2

Safety Day 2018 at Tecumseh High School, Family & Youth Initiatives, 9760 W National Road, New Carlisle

4–7 p.m.

Friday, August 3

Champaign County Fairgrounds, near the Mercy Health tent & Grandstand, 384 Park Avenue, Urbana

Noon–6 p.m.

Monday, August 6

Walgreens, 1880 S Limestone St., Springfield

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 7

Springfield Regional Medical Center, West side of building near the Emergency Department, 100 Medical Center Drive, Springfield

8 a.m.–4 p.m.



Friday, August 10

Clark County Combined Health District, 529 E Home Road, Springfield

9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Monday, August 13

Upper Valley Mall, 1475 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 14

CVS, 719 Scioto Street, Urbana

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Friday, August 17

Huntington Bank, 2961 Derr Road, Springfield

10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Monday, August 20

Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana

9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Tuesday, August 21

West Enon Church of God, 4800 Snider Road, Fairborn, behind UDF

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 28

Springfield Family YMCA, 300 S Limestone St., Springfield

9 a.m.–3 p.m.

To see future dates and locations, click here.