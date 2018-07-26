Local News

Mobile Mammography unit announces August screening dates

Posted: Jul 26, 2018 04:01 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2018 04:03 PM EDT

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health Springfield’s Mobile Mammography program has announced screening dates and locations for the month of August.

The Mobile Mammography unit offers both 2D and 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chances of detecting breast cancer early. The program was the first in the area to offer this technology.

Before making an appointment, verify that Springfield Regional Medical Center is an in-network provider with your insurance carrier.

For more information or to make an appointment, call (937) 523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome, but availability cannot be guaranteed. You will also need a photo ID and insurance card with you.

Here are the following times and locations for August’s mobile mammography screening dates:

Thursday, August 2
Safety Day 2018 at Tecumseh High School, Family & Youth Initiatives, 9760 W National Road, New Carlisle
4–7 p.m.

Friday, August 3
Champaign County Fairgrounds, near the Mercy Health tent & Grandstand, 384 Park Avenue, Urbana
Noon–6 p.m.

Monday, August 6
Walgreens, 1880 S Limestone St., Springfield
10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 7
Springfield Regional Medical Center, West side of building near the Emergency Department, 100 Medical Center Drive, Springfield
8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Friday, August 10
Clark County Combined Health District, 529 E Home Road, Springfield
9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Monday, August 13
Upper Valley Mall, 1475 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield
10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 14
CVS, 719 Scioto Street, Urbana
10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Friday, August 17
Huntington Bank, 2961 Derr Road, Springfield
10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Monday, August 20
Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana
9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Tuesday, August 21
West Enon Church of God, 4800 Snider Road, Fairborn, behind UDF
10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 28
Springfield Family YMCA, 300 S Limestone St., Springfield
9 a.m.–3 p.m.

To see future dates and locations, click here.

