DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of an RV fire in Dayton.

Crews responded to a fire on Fountain Ave in Dayton around 2 pm on Saturday, January 29.

According to a 2 NEWS photographer on the scene, the camper was on a vacant lot, and the fire did not spread to any buildings nearby.

The blaze did destroy the camper, photos show, and the heat melted the siding of the house next to it.

This is a developing story, and we are working to learn more.