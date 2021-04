DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A mobile home on Old Troy Pike was completely destroyed by a fire Thursday morning.

Crews arrived after 10:15 a.m. to find the mobile home engulfed in fire. The people inside managed to get out safely and firefighters ultimately doused the blaze. Officials on scene contacted the Red Cross to help the family in the meantime.

No word on injury or whether the Red Cross found shelter for the family.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.