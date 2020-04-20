Mobile home a total loss after fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A mobile home is a total loss after a fire at a mobile home park in Greene County Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews with Clark and Greene counties responded around 4 p.m. to the Huber Mobile Home and RV Park on Keeler Street for reports that a mobile home in the area had caught fire.

Officials at the scene tell 2 NEWS that no injuries have been reported. They could not immediately say what may have caused the fire.

