Mobile home a total loss after fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A mobile home is a total loss after a fire at a mobile home park in Greene County Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews with Clark and Greene counties responded around 4 p.m. to the Huber Mobile Home and RV Park on Keeler Street for reports that a mobile home in the area had caught fire.
Officials at the scene tell 2 NEWS that no injuries have been reported. They could not immediately say what may have caused the fire.
We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
