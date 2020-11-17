Mobile grocery helps raise awareness about Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we move into the holiday season, an organization that helps provide access to fresh and healthy foods is looking to raise awareness about the issue in Montgomery County.

On Tuesday, The Homeless Solutions Policy Board (HSPB) partnered with Homefull Mobile Grocery to shed light on homelessness which affects nearly 3,800 households in Montgomery County.

The Homefull Mobile Grocery makes two to three stops up to five days a week, making a difference for Dayton-area residents who struggle with food insecurity.

“It makes a world of difference. It makes a world of difference and I wish everyone would come and patronize it,” said April Easterling. “I would pay people to take me to get groceries now I can just walk here. I live at the YWCA and I just walk over here.”

“This mobile grocery is certainly filling a niche in our community during a pandemic but really all year it’s here for people who need it,” said Tina Patterson, CEO of Homefull.

“One and six households don’t know where their next meal is coming from so that shows the importance of having better food access and food equity in our community,” said Jessica Jenkins, Assistant Director of Montgomery County’s Human Services Planning and Development.

There will be a Zoom virtual meeting Nov. 18 called “The Social: A Community Conversation on

Homelessness.” Hosted by Wright State University student Simbe Wilson, the event features

interviews with individuals currently in shelters in our community. You can sign up for the meeting here.

Nov. 19 is Go Orange for Awareness Day, where individuals are asked to wear orange to remind

people of the issue of homelessness and share photos on social media with an explanation.

The HSPB will recognize their providers that support our local homeless system on Friday, Nov.

20, wrapping the week up with a “Share Your Table” social media challenge on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The challenge encourages people to share an image of their dinner tables with the recognition

that many in our community aren’t as fortunate as we close out Hunger and Homelessness

Awareness Week.