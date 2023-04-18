DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A mobile grocery store is adding a stop in Kettering, as part of an attempt to repair the hole left by a local grocery store that closed in February of 2023.

According to a release, Kettering Councilwoman Jyl Hall saw the miniature food desert left when Marc’s, a local grocery store closed. she then reached out to Homefull in hopes of bringing this mobile grocery store to Kettering.

“We are excited about our new partnership with the City of Kettering in addressing food insecurities that exist and pleased that our Homefull Mobile Grocery can play a part in addressing such a critical community need,” said Tina Patterson, Homefull CEO.

On Wednesday, April 26, Homefull’s Mobile Grocery will begin to make stops on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month. These stops will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Trails of Oakcreeek at 1785 Renee Drive in Kettering.

