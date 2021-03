VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foodbank will have two mobile food pantries available Wednesday, March 10.

The first pantry will at the Living Word Church on East National Road from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Another pantry will be available at Englewood Christian Assembly on North Main Street from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to wear a mask and bring a bag or cart to carry potentially heavy items.