Mobile food pantry available in Preble County Monday

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A mobile food pantry will be available for people in need on Monday.

The Foodbank of Dayton said food can be picked up at the Preble County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 4. The fairgrounds is located at 722 S. Franklin St.

The organization asks that you bring your own bags or cart to carry heavy items. Face masks are required.

Mobile food pantries will also be available Tuesday at the United Methodist Church and Wednesday at Clark State Community College.