Mobile food pantry available in Beavercreek Monday

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A mobile food pantry will be available for people in need on Monday.

The Foodbank of Dayton said food can be picked up at Be Hope Church located at 1850 N. Fairfield Rd., from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Dec. 28.

The organization asks that you bring your own bags or cart to carry heavy items. Face masks are required.

The Foodbank will be closed for all operations and distributions on Thursday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

For more information, visit The Foodbank’s Facebook page.

