Mobile Farmer’s Market brings fresh food to residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is taking its Mobile Farmer’s Market around the Miami Valley this week.

Staff and volunteers set up outside Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton.

They handed out both fresh and non-perishable food items.

The Mobile Farmers Market will be at Spring Valley Estates on SR-725 on Tuesday between 1 pm and 2 pm.

“The reason we do this is because one in six people are going hungry in the Dayton area, so that’s about 90 thousand people who go hungry,” said mobile pantry manager Andy Macy.

If you plan to pick up food, your are asked to bring your own bags.

