Mobile blood drive truck stolen from Community Blood Center in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Community Blood Center (CBC) is reporting that one of its mobile blood drive trucks was stolen from a loading dock on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the CBC said the truck was located at the Dayton CBC on Franklin Street and was taken around 8:50 p.m. It is used to transport donor beds and other equipment to indoor, mobile blood drives.

The CBC said that the theft did not include any collected blood, but did include portable donor beds, a screening room apparatus, multiple crates of various blood drive equipment and blood resource literature. The theft of this truck directly affects the organizations ability to collect blood.

The loss of this equipment directly impacts CBC’s blood collections. CBC is hoping that police, perhaps with community help, can recover the vehicle and equipment.

The CBC has provided an image of the suspect, who can be seen crossing South Main Street, walking the full length of the building and entering the truck.

This is currently being investigated by the Dayton Police Department.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.