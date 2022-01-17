DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – MLK Dayton, Inc. will be hosting a memorial march for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Monday, Jan. 17 MLK Dayton, Inc. will be hosting a memorial march around the City of Dayton.

MLK Dayton, Inc. said the march will assemble at 1323 West Third St. near Drew Health Center. The march will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The march will end at Sinclair Community College campus and it will be followed by a short program outside.

MLK Dayton, Inc. said that masks should be worn during the march and social distancing is encouraged. They also said they will follow the guidelines of the CDC.

For more information, www.mlkdaytoninc.org.