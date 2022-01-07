DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools will be holding a special event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to help homeless students in the area.

On January 17, DPS will hold a drive-through donation drive for the MLK National Day of Service. Volunteers will be accepting hygiene items such as new/unopened masks, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, combs, hairbrushes, lotion, washcloths, feminine hygiene products and backpacks.

These items will be donated to homeless students under the McKinney-Vento program, a program that ensures all homeless children get full access to education.

DPS is asking the community to join them in this initiative by donating items at the parking area in front of Pointz CTC, located at 741 Washington St. in Dayton.

This donation drive is part of the MLK National Day of Service, an event run by AmeriCorps in which Americans are encouraged to volunteer to improve their communities in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.