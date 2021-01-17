MLK Day: How you can honor Dr. King’s legacy in the Miami Valley Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for ways to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Miami Valley, you’ve come to the right place.

2 NEWS has compiled a list of both virtual and in-person events occurring Monday to honor the civil rights leader’s legacy.

Huber Heights MLK Unity Walk, 10 a.m.

Join the City of Huber Heights and the Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizen Action Commission for the annual MLK Unity Walk. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Full walk details can be found at www.hhoh.org.

UD Virtual March and Wreath-Laying Ceremony, 12 p.m.

A virtual march and wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the monument on campus commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s visit to campus in 1964. The event will be streamed here.

Springboro MLK Prayer Gathering, noon to 12:30 p.m.

The Springboro Pastors Association is holding a prayer gathering at the lawn on 25 Wright Station Way. Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Springboro Community Assistance Center.

MLK Day Dayton March, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The march will start at the Drew Health Center at 1323 W. Third St. and will end at Paul Lawrence Dunbar Park. The event is hosted by the New Black Panther Party and Street Souljahz.

Wright State MLK Virtual Event, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Bolinga Black Cultural Resources Center will host a virtual celebration, “Honoring the Legacy of Dr. King as an Antiracist” on Webex.

In an effort to connect Martin Luther King Jr. Day to community service, the school is also highlighting opportunities to support students in need through online donations. You can donate to the Raider Food Pantry and the Personal Care and Student Caregiver Pantry in the Women’s Center.