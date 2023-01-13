DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you looking for an event to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

2 NEWS has compiled a list of events happening around the Dayton area for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. From marches to keynote speakers, the community has several ways to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.

Sunday, January 15

Monday, January 16

7:30 a.m. – MLK Day Annual Breakfast with speaker Peter Matthews at 10000 Yankee Street, Centerville.

9:30 a.m. – MLK Memorial March assembles at 1323 W. Third Street/MLK Jr. in Dayton

After the March – MLK Youth Celebration at Sinclair Community College

11 a.m. – Watch Till free at the Neon at 130 E 5th St in Dayton

6 p.m. – MLK Banquet with Cameron Barnes at the Royal Banquet and Events Center 4475 Troy Pike, Dayton. Buy tickets here.