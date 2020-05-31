MJ’s on Jefferson boarded up after front door smashed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – MJ’s on Jefferson was one of several businesses with damage after unrest erupted in Dayton overnight. The unrest came after protests over George Floyd death in Minneapolis police custody turned to violence.

The club has boarded up its front door and main window after something shattered the glassdoor.

People working to cut board to fit in broken door and window at MJ’s.

MJ’s owners also decided to cancel the 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Dinner in Drag events Saturday evening due to the protests.