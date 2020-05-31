Live Now
2 NEWS Today Weekend is live now

MJ’s on Jefferson boarded up after front door smashed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – MJ’s on Jefferson was one of several businesses with damage after unrest erupted in Dayton overnight. The unrest came after protests over George Floyd death in Minneapolis police custody turned to violence.

The club has boarded up its front door and main window after something shattered the glassdoor.

  • People working to cut board to fit in broken door and window at MJ’s.

MJ’s owners also decided to cancel the 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Dinner in Drag events Saturday evening due to the protests.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS