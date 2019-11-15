Mixed reaction after senator blocks push for background check legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – The deadly school shooting in Santa Clarita, Calif. was reported as a universal background check bill was being discussed in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) pushed for the universal background check bill to be passed by unanimous consent Thursday, skipping the full voting process. But Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Mississippi) blocked the measure.

In February, the House passed a bill requiring universal background checks for gun purchases.

“We can’t go more than 24 hours without news of another mass shooting somewhere in America,” Sen. Murphy said Thursday.

But Sen. Hyde-Smith objected to Sen. Murphy’s measure.

“Legislation that would affect the rights of American citizens under the Second Amendment should not be fast-tracked by the Senate,” she said.

Following the school shooting in California, 2 NEWS spoke with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) about universal background checks.

“It sickens me because clearly there’s great public support,” Sen. Brown said. “People in Dayton understand it better than almost anybody in the country that Congress is just going to do nothing instead of background checks, ending the terrorist exemption and getting assault weapons.”

But Korey Cocking, president of the Greater Dayton Friends of NRA, told 2 NEWS she believes the current federal background check system is already strong.

“Whatever laws we put in place, the people that are going to break the laws are going to break the laws,” she said.

Stronger enforcement of current laws and an emphasis on mental health treatment would be more effective, Cocking said.

“Legislation on education and training, recognition, I think that would be a much better-spent money of the American people as opposed to expanding something that isn’t working anyway,” she said.

Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) said he also believes more gun laws are not the best way to prevent violence.

“California has universal background checks, and yet this tragedy still happened,” Antani said.

There’s no indication of when or if the U.S. Senate may vote on the background check bill.

