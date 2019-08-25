Mixed emotions among crowd at Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One woman we spoke to Sunday was in the Oregon District the night of the shooting and says Gem City Shine offers an important moment of healing for her.

While people attending the event are generally smiling and excited, as you really talk to people, it isn’t hard to understand that the crowd has mixed emotions.

App users click here to see more video and photos

While people are excited to see the big performers, they are also reminded why they are here.

Dave Chappelle signals to fans while traveling through downtown Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 25. Staff photo

(WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)

Crowds begin to gather on Fifth St. in the Oregon District. (WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)

Signs at one of the entrances to Gem City Shine thank many of the donors who made Gem City Shine possible. Another banner reminds attendees of those who were lost. (WDTN Photo/Adam Rife)

Kim Kardashian-West is seen at Kanye’s Sunday Service. (WDTN Photo)

The entrance to Gem City Shine on Fifth St. is ready to go. (WDTN Photo/Adam Rife)

This sign urges people to donate via text message. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Kanye West seen at his Sunday Service. (WDTN Photo)

Stevie Wonder does a sound check in the Oregon District ahead of Gem City Shine. (WDTN Photo)

Kanye West hosted a Sunday Service at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton. (WDTN Photo)

Kanye West hosted a Sunday Service at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton. (WDTN Photo)

The stage in the Oregon District is ready for Gem City Shine. (WDTN Photo)

The stage in the Oregon District is ready for Gem City Shine. (WDTN Photo)

People are gathering on Fifth St. for the Gem City Shine. (WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)

Some of the items being offered for sale in the Oregon District on Sunday. (WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)



Lori Wentzel watched the shooting unfold and tells 2 NEWS the reason she is back in the area is because she knows that Dayton is a safe community that sticks together and wants to honor those whose lives were taken.

“It was very emotional because some people are like, ‘Why would you want to go back? The reason I’m here is because I want to support my community. Dayton Strong. Nothing’s changed. Being on that floor and losing track of screams, sirens, pop, pop, pop…but then you hear the law enforcement say, ‘Run, we’ve got you.’ I’m back here because I’m safe,” Wentzel said.

Another woman tells us she just moved to Dayton from Columbus a year ago and says she’s never experienced a community like Dayton, where everyone works together to become stronger.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.