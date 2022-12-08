Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton’s music station for the 80s to now, MIX 107.7, is holding their 14th annual radiothon on Thursday.

On Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., MIX 107.7 is holding a radiothon in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton. Jeff, Kristi and Dave, the hosts of the MIX Morning Show, will be broadcasting live from the event.

Money raised during Thursday’s telethon will go directly toward families in the care of RMHC Dayton. Donors that give $107 or more will have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Taylor Swift in Cincinnati in 2023!

To listen to the radiothon presented by Wright-Patt Credit Union, tune your radio station to 107.7 FM.

If you would like to learn more about the radiothon, click here.