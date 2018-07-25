Mister C shares creative learning approaches with STEM educators

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Keven "Mister C" Cornell hopes to inspire the next generation of STEM workers by first inspiring their teachers.

The science teacher turned PBS Digital Innovator works closely with ThinkTV's Digital Studio to create family-friendly, educational entertainment. Wednesday, he showed educators from Miami Valley pre-K-5 schools how to creatively teach STEM concepts in a "Science in the Studio" workshop.

"He has packaged it in a way that not only excites teachers, but it excites students as well," said Gregory Schell of ThinkTV.

A grant from the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation covered the costs for 30 educators from five local districts to participate in "Science in the Studio." They came from Beavercreek City Schools, Graham Local Schools, Huber Heights City Schools, Kettering City Schools and Mad River Local Schools.

Many of the educators attending the two-day professional development workshop have worked with Cornell or had Mister C in their classrooms for demonstrations. They said they were eager to apply his concepts to their lesson plans.

"It's very engaging. When things are engaging you remember them," said Carolyn Wade, a 5th grade math and science teacher at Main Elementary School in Beavercreek City Schools. "When you can bring that engagement into the classroom, our students will remember it as well."

ThinkTV said the STEM principles taught by Cornell are meant to inspire the next generation of STEM workers.

"We know that in the very near future, most jobs are going to require some sort of STEM literacy," said Schell.

Teachers said the hands-on engagement is critical to sparking an interest in those jobs.

"When we do, we learn," said Wade. "When we're even more excited, it sticks with us."

The workshop continues Thursday when educators will create educational videos for schools to use across the region.