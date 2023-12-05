DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The body of missing Yellow Springs woman Phayla Grant has been found.

The Village of Yellow Springs shared this update on social media:

We are saddened to share the news that the body of Phayla Gent was found in neighboring Clark County. Investigators from the Clark County Sheriff’s office will be handling the investigation. No foul play is suspected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family. We want to thank the public for all of their assistance while we searched for Phayla.

In the post, Yellow Springs thanked Buckeye Search and Rescue Dogs, who provided no-cost support to law enforcement. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Wright Patt Fire Department, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were also thanked for their assistance.

At this time, no additional details are available for release.