SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A 56-year-old missing woman was found dead in a Springfield home.

Gloria Dickinson was found dead on Wednesday, October 27 in a home on North Douglas Avenue. Dispatchers said the Springfield Police Department sent officers to serve a warrant at the home at 9 am. Officers completed the search warrant and the coroner was later called to the scene.

Police said Dickinson was reported missing by family on Wednesday, October 20 after not being heard from or seen in several weeks. The last known contact with her was around September 13.

The cause of Dickinson’s death has not been released at this time.