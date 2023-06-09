** Above is previous coverage of Charles High’s disappearance **

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man who was missing in Washington Township has been found.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Charles “Chuck” High was located and is confirmed to be safe.

High was reported missing on Wednesday, June 7. Before he was found, he was reportedly last seen by on June 4 after dropping his car off to his family and turned his phone off.

The sheriff’s office says they thank the community for the efforts of everyone helping to locate High.