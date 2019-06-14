Missing teen wanted for fatal shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sheriff’s Office has named a missing juvenile as a person of interest in a fatal shooting investigation.

Around 1 am on June 9, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Daleview Avenue and Wampler Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Upon their arrival, officials found a gunshot victim, Jonte Tinsley, in the 4100 block of Daleview Avenue. He was later pronounced dead.

16-year-old Jayden Kurrek has been named as a person of interest for the shooting.

Kurrek is described as a white male, stands 5’7” tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

No charges have been filed against him so far, but Kurrek is entered as a missing juvenile through the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and has an active robbery warrant through the Montgomery County Juvenile Court in which a handgun was used.

The Sheriff’s Office is now asking for the public’s help to find the teen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-225-STOP.