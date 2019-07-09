Missing resident’s body found at Cridersville assisted living facility

Deputies are investigating shots fired after bullet holes are found in apartments.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a resident’s body was found in a pond at the Otterbein SeniorLife Community in Cridersville.

Around 2:15 am on Monday, the Cridersville Police Department responded to reports of a missing resident at the Otterbein SeniorLife Community.

Officers searched the area of the facility, located at 100 Red Oak Circle in the Village of Cridersville, and found the resident’s body in a fishing pond on campus.

Police are now investigating the incident but have not released the resident’s identity.

2 NEWS reached out to Otterbein, and officials provided the following statement: