Missing resident’s body found at Cridersville assisted living facility

WDTN.com Staff

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a resident’s body was found in a pond at the Otterbein SeniorLife Community in Cridersville.

Around 2:15 am on Monday, the Cridersville Police Department responded to reports of a missing resident at the Otterbein SeniorLife Community.

Officers searched the area of the facility, located at 100 Red Oak Circle in the Village of Cridersville, and found the resident’s body in a fishing pond on campus.

Police are now investigating the incident but have not released the resident’s identity.

2 NEWS reached out to Otterbein, and officials provided the following statement:

An incident involving an “assisted living” resident occurred at the Otterbein SeniorLife Community in Cridersville, Ohio early this morning (Monday, July 8th) when a resident’s body was discovered in the fishing pond on campus.  We are deeply saddened by this event and extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of the resident.  Pending the police investigation and for privacy reasons we cannot comment further.

Gary Horning, VP of Marketing and Communications

