Missing person search leads to discovery of car in creek at Buck Creek State Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ohio State Highway Patrol_262263

BUCK CREEK STATE PARK (WDTN) – A search for a missing person led to the discovery of an object resembling a car in a creek at Buck Creek State Park, according to authorities.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a missing person at the state park Thursday. An Ohio State Highway Patrol airplane assisting in the search spotted the object in the creek, stating it resembles a car.

Crews are working to remove the car from the creek. It is unknown if anyone is inside the car. Dayton Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are on scene investigating.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS