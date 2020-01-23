Missing person search leads to discovery of car in creek at Buck Creek State Park

BUCK CREEK STATE PARK (WDTN) – A search for a missing person led to the discovery of an object resembling a car in a creek at Buck Creek State Park, according to authorities.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a missing person at the state park Thursday. An Ohio State Highway Patrol airplane assisting in the search spotted the object in the creek, stating it resembles a car.

Crews are working to remove the car from the creek. It is unknown if anyone is inside the car. Dayton Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are on scene investigating.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.