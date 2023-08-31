WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man reported missing from Middletown has been found dead in Franklin.

According to the Warren County Coroner’s Office, Stavro Ververis was found inside of his vehicle in Franklin on Wednesday, Aug. 30. He was reported missing after he was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Ververis’s body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to be performed. At this time, a cause of death has not been identified.

The investigation into Ververis’s death is still ongoing.