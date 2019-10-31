Missing Miami County teens found in Huber Heights

Logan Sager, 15 and Trever Delamater, 15 have both been listed as missing/runaways and law enforcement agencies have been provided with their information.

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two teens that, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, ran away Monday have been found.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said Thursday Trever Delamater and Logan Sager, both 15 years old, were found by Huber Heights Police around 9:40 pm Wednesday. Both teens were reunited with their families.

The two boys were last seen Monday after Bethel Schools has an early dismissal. Duchak said it is believed the boys had previously made plans to run away and took advantage of the early dismissal to do so.

Duchak thanked the public for the tips his office received and helping find the teens.

