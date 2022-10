Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police asked for help in locating a 12-year-old missing child.

According to a Facebook post by Huber Heights Police, 12-year-old Anthony Arnold Jr. had not been seen since 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police reported that he recently moved to the area and had no known local friends or a cell phone.

According to an update from Huber Heights Police, he has been found and reunited with his family.